Teacher under fire for flipping off White House during trip with students

WARRENSBURG, Missouri — When John Hammond saw a picture of a teacher flipping off the White House, he was outraged.

The teacher, who works in Warrensburg, Missouri, was a chaperone for a trip to Washington, D.C. that Hammond’s 14-year-old daughter went on.

According to The Kansas City Star, the teacher made the image his profile picture on Facebook. The teacher has since removed the picture.

School Superintendent Scott Patrick told the newspaper that the teacher was not on a school-sponsored trip when he took the picture. Patrick said the trip was hosted through a private company.

Patrick said the district will review whether the teacher violated a district policy.

Hammond posted the picture on his Facebook page. It’s been shared more than six-thousand times. Several thousand people have commented on it.

In his post, Hammond argued that the trip should be considered school-sponsored since the school hosted meetings about the trip and teachers used school email to share news about the trip.

“Say and do what you want on your own time but not while representing the school,” Hammond wrote.

“This is blatant disrespect, to me, my kids, to everybody. People have gone crazy with it, but to me, it’s all about being held accountable for your actions,” Hammond told Fox 4 in Kansas City.

“To me, it was about respect,” he said.

Hammond’s wife just wants an apology.

“I just think he needs to apologize for what he did. That’s it. I don’t want to see him get fired for the mistake he made,” Corrine Hammond said.

Fox 4 reached out to the teacher, but his wife said he was unavailable for comment.