Whether it’s giving piggy-back rides or changing diapers, dads today seem to be taking a more active role in raising their children.

New research from the Pew Research Center says that moms and dads in the U.S. essentially equal hours when paid work hours are combined with household chores and child care hours.

The study also finds that fathers are putting more time into their families than ever before.

