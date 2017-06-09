Strongsville community going green and white, vigil planned after 16-year-old dies in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The community of Strongsville is rallying behind the survivors of a one-car crash that took the life of a 16-year-old girl this week.

It happened Wednesday night. Six Strongsville High School girls were in a car that night when the driver lost control on a bend on Albion Road.

The car slammed into a tree and Kailee Mayher, 16, was thrown. She did not survive.

Three other backseat passengers were injured. At least one was treated and released.

Police say it's too early to say what factors led to the crash.

Thursday night, a group of mothers and their children started making ribbons as a symbol of support and to raise money for the families. They also hung green ribbons from the trees.

There will be a vigil at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the town square.

And a GoFundMe page has also been set up to help Mayher's family with the funeral expenses.

