‘Sometimes you gotta wrangle!’: Watch woman catch 6-foot-long snake like a boss in her living room

**Warning: The video at the bottom of this page contains adult language**

FOREST CITY, North Carolina — What would you do if you came across a six-foot-long snake in your house?

A woman in North Carolina did what a lot of us wouldn’t dare — and single-handedly wrangled the snake herself.

Sunshine McCurry posted video of the heroic feat on Facebook June 1.

In it, she said she came home and found a five or six-foot snake in her living room. She warned the girl recording video of the capture to not scream.

“Sometimes living in the country ain’t too cool,” she said. “Sometimes it is.”

Then, she took a pillow case and pounced, scooping the snake up in just seconds. She then let him go free outside.

The video has been viewed over 3.6 million times.