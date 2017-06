× Friday, June 9 Road Trip: Old River

Old River is a quaint section of Rocky River, located on Old Detroit Road. You can park your car and walk up and down the brick road- filled with great restaurants, trendy stores and boutiques and even grab some dessert!

Here is a list of where we visited:

Pure Enchantment

19100 Old Detroit Rd, Old River Shopping Area

Rocky River, OH 44116

Phone: 440-356-1542

www.pureenchantment.com

Stino da Napoli

19070 Old Detroit Road

Rocky River, OH 44116

(440) 331-3944

www.stinodanapoli.com

Solari

19036 Old Detroit Road

Old River Shopping Area

Rocky River, OH 44116

440-333-9600

www.solarihome.com

Stash Style

19041 Old Detroit Rd

Rocky River, OH 44116

(440) 364-4923

www.stashstyle.com

The Olive Scene

19132 Old Detroit Road

Rocky River, OH 44116

(440) 895 – 9999

www.theolivescene.com

Flip Side

19071 Old Detroit Road

Rocky River, OH 44116

Tel: 440-799-8888

www.flipsideburger.com

Rosso Gelato

19056 Old Detroit Rd

Rocky River, OH 44116 ยท

(216) 712-7764

www.rossogelato.com

Studio St. Marie

19039 Old Detroit Road

Rocky River, OH 44116

440-356-0025

www.studiostmarie.com

Tartine Bistro

19110 Old Detroit Road

Rocky River, OH 44116

440-331-0800

www.tartinebistro.com