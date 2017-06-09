Richland County 17-year-old killed in car crash remembered as teen who ‘lit up a room’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio-- Friends of Dylan Patton, 17, remember the Plymouth High School student as a friendly, lively young man who could always make others smile.

Some of those friends gathered at the intersection north of Shelby where Patton lost his life early Thursday in the most recent tragic crash to claim the life of an area teenager.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Patton was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck west on Dininger Road when he apparently went through a stop sign.

A northbound SUV hit him, sending the truck tumbling into a ditch.

Patton was dead at the scene; a passenger in his truck was injured but survived.

Patton had just completed his junior year at Plymouth High School where he played basketball and also golfed.

Jacob Adams says Patton was his best friend and loved to shoot three-pointers.

"It's been rough for me because my best friend is gone. I just don't know what to do now," said Adams.

Braden Creveling also called Patton his best friend. He and Adams were among a small group of classmates and friends who gathered at the scene of the crash on Friday.

"Dylan was spontaneous, crazy. He was wild; he was funny; he lit up a room like stars. You couldn't not smile when he smiled," said Creveling.

"There are only 180 students in the high school so you learn people real quick; you learn the relationships and when a tragedy like this happens the community can respond," said Plymouth Principal Greg Sigg.

Hundreds showed up at the football field late Thursday for a vigil that was arranged by the incoming senior class.

The students plan to keep a locker at the school dedicated to Patton during their senior year so that he will not be forgotten.

Some say that parents in the community are already devastated having seen so many reports of other teens who have died in area crashes over recent weeks but this one strikes too close to home.

"Dylan was practically family and we were all family to each other. We all loved each other and cared about each other and everybody is here for each other," said Creveling.

"Our community has great unity; we really come together in times that they really need to join," said Bonnie Lasch whose daughter was a classmate of Patton's.

Investigators with the highway patrol say alcohol was not a factor, but they say Patton was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

"Know what you are doing. Don't be texting and driving; don't be looking around; don't be talking to your people beside you or anything like that. You need to know what is going on in front of you," said Officer Jason Berger of the Plymouth Police Department.

**How parents can keep their teen drivers safe***