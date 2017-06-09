Ohio State hires Butler basketball coach Chris Holtmann

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 04: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Butler Bulldogs reacts in the second half of the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Hinkle Fieldhouse on January 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Butler defeated the No. 1 ranked Wildcats 66-58. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has hired Butler basketball coach Chris Holtmann to be its next head coach.
Ohio State announced Holtmann’s hiring Friday morning and plans a news conference Monday to formally introduce him. He’ll be paid about $3 million annually.

Holtmann, the reigning Big East coach of the year, has been at the Indianapolis school for the past three years and took the team to the NCAA Tournament each year, with the Bulldogs reaching the Sweet 16 last season.
The 45-year-old Holtmann led the Bulldogs to a 70-31 record in his three seasons as head coach, including a 25-9 mark in 2016-17.

Ohio State parted ways with Thad Matta on Monday after two disappointing seasons, an exodus of players and some recruiting losses.