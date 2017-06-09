Missing: Christopher Palmer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Christopher Palmer, 46, was last seen March 20 in Cleveland.

He is 5'10" tall with black hair and brown eyes.

He has a goatee and was last seen wearing a striped shirt and light blue jeans with tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5318.

