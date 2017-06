× Missing adult alert issued for 85-year-old Stow man

STOW, Ohio — The Stow Police Department has issued a missing adult alert for an 85-year-old man.

Richard Kisela left his home at around 9 this morning and has not returned.

Authorities say Kisela suffers from dementia. He’s 5’7″ and weighs 185 lbs.

He’s believed to be in a black, 2007 Chevy Cobalt with OH plate number FBZ9468.

Call 911 if you see Mr. Kisela or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171.