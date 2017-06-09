Matthew McConaughey helps Cleveland schools while filming movie in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND– Actor Matthew McConaughey is doing more than filming a movie in Cleveland; he’s also helping schools.

The actor is working to bring his ‘just keep livin’ program to two high schools: John Adams and Martin Luther King, Jr.

McConaughey reportedly developed a soft spot for the schools while filming nearby.

According to the foundation’s website, the ‘just keep livin’ Foundation, started by McConaughey and his wife, Camila, is dedicated to empowering high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future.

McConaughey is in town shooting “White Boy Rick,” which is set in the 1980s in Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic.

He has been spotted all over Cleveland in the past few months including at an Indians game and at a Cavs playoff game, as well.

