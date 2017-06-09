‘I wasn’t willing to let myself die’: Man crawls to safety 4 days after falling from cliff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – For the first time, a local man is revealing his incredible story of survival.

Gerald Muskiewicz, 30, somehow managed to make it out alive, after spending four days down a ravine with critical injuries.

“All I wanted to do is just survive,”Muskiewicz told Fox 8 Friday, from his room at the Franklin Plaza, a rehabilitation center in Cleveland. “I wasn’t willing to just lay down and let myself die.”

He broke his leg, his hip, and his arm.

It happened three weeks ago, when he lost his footing while hiking in Elyria and fell off a 60-foot cliff and landed in a ravine.

He had to get himself out of the water. His leg was broken so he couldn’t walk. He had to crawl to the Spring Valley Country Club, which was closed while the golf course was being renovated.

“All I wanted was water,” he said.

He kept crawling and screaming out for help. But help didn’t arrive until early Monday morning.

“I woke up and I saw someone mowing the lawn,” Muskiewicz said. “I started waving my arms and screaming. He ran over and helped me.”

Muskiewicz said the man called for help, gave Muskiewicz his shirt, and something cold to drink.

“I really hope someone can help me find this man so I can thank him,” Muskiewicz said. “He saved my life.”

Muskiewicz says it will be several more weeks before he can return to work.

He has started a Go Fund Me account to help with medical bills.

“I want to thank the man who spotted me, all the emergency responders, and medical workers at MetroHealth and here at Franklin Plaza for helping me,” Muskiewicz said. “Everyone has been incredible.”

