I-Team: Crime scene investigator shows up in middle of night, 36 hours after crime

CLEVELAND-- The FOX 8 I TEAM is digging into why a Cleveland crime scene investigator got to a home break-in at 1:30 a.m., 36 hours after a call to police.

It happened this week near W 140th and Lorain.

At midday Wednesday, Michael Jedd found someone had broken into the house he shares with his wife. They called again and again, and a report shows a patrol officer finally took a report the next day.

But, no one came to collect evidence until 36 hours had passed, and it was the middle of the night.

Jedd said, "That's just ridiculous. I mean, come on. You gotta have better sense than that. Don't send a fingerprint guy at my house at 1:30 in the morning when I'm asleep, gotta wake up the next day for work."

A card left by police says someone came by to gather evidence at 1:30 in the morning. No one was home. But the bedroom is just a few feet away from the front door. The Jedds say they were home and never heard knocking.

Councilman Brian Kazy said, "Not only are these residents victims of a crime, but it almost seems like they're becoming victims again through the SIU (scientific investigation) unit."

Kazy introduced us to a man who said someone broke into his home, and he had to wait 5 days for Cleveland’s ‘CSI’. And the Cleveland Police union has said repeatedly staffing in the crime scene investigation area is frequently a problem.

In Michael Jedd’s case, Cleveland Police refused to provide someone to speak to the I TEAM on camera. But the chief’s office sent an email saying a patrol car was sent out the day of the crime although not for 8 hours. That officer found no one around when he got there. As for the visit by the crime scene unit at 1:30 AM, the chief’s office said in a statement, “Unless notified of special circumstances, SIU responds at first availability. “

Jedd says, "Figure something out where all calls are met in a reasonable amount of time no matter what priority they are.”

The city has said it is hiring more officers with a new tax increase. Councilman Kazy says it’s time to look at staffing with both patrol and evidence gathering.