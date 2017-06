Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN- The Cabela's National Walleye Competition is underway in Lorain.

Hundreds of anglers are expected to take part in the event this weekend, which runs through Sunday at the Black River Wharf Boat in Lorain.

Boats began departing around 7 a.m. Friday, with the tournament drawing people from across the US and Canada.

The walleye anglers fish in teams of two and are competing for more than a quarter million dollars in cash and prizes.

