Heads up if you are heading to downtown Cleveland: Parking restrictions begin at 4 p.m.

CLEVELAND-The weekend is kicking off with a busy Friday night in Cleveland. Sports fans will be heading downtown for Game 4 of the NBA Finals and the Indians game tonight.

With the excitement, there will also be parking restrictions.

Here are the roads that have a “No Parking” restriction in place beginning Friday, June 9 at 4 p.m.

· Huron Road – from Ontario Street to Prospect Avenue and from West 6th Street to Ontario

· Prospect Avenue – from Ontario Street to East 14th Street and from Ontario to W.6th

· East 9th Street – from Euclid Avenue to Carnegie Avenue

· East 4th Street – from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road

· East 2nd Street – from High Street to Prospect Avenue

· Erie Court – Between East 9th Street and East 14th Street

As Fox 8 has reported, there will be a number of enhanced security measures in place for the game. Anyone heading downtown is asked to plan their time accordingly.

Game 4 tips off at 9 p.m. Doors to The Q open at 7 p.m.

Cavs Fan Fest will open at 5 p.m. at Gateway Plaza and along East 6th Street.

