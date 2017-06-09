Fox 8 Jukebox: Cleveland’s Breakfast Club

Posted 10:07 am, June 9, 2017, by , Updated at 09:26AM, June 9, 2017

CLEVELAND, Oh - Cleveland's Breakfast Club featuring Paul Sidoti is considered the 'ultimate 80's tribute band'. The popular band plays at venues and festivals all over Northeast Ohio. Click here to see an upcoming show schedule and learn more about Cleveland's Breakfast Club.

Related stories