CLEVELAND, Oh - Cleveland's Breakfast Club featuring Paul Sidoti is considered the 'ultimate 80's tribute band'. The popular band plays at venues and festivals all over Northeast Ohio. Click here to see an upcoming show schedule and learn more about Cleveland's Breakfast Club.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Cleveland’s Breakfast Club
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Players Club
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Mike Petrone
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Faction
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Evil Ways
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Ace Molar
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Ohio Weather Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Michelle Romary Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Gage Brothers
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Armstrong Bearcats
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Dear Jimmy Band
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Ray Flanagan & The Authorities
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Permanents
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Drew Castle