Former American Idol winner, Jordin Sparks, to perform National Anthem at game 4 of the NBA finals

Posted 1:26 pm, June 9, 2017, by , Updated at 01:31PM, June 9, 2017

Jordin Sparks arrives for the Clive Davis & The Recording Academy's 2016 Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, California, February 14, 2016. AFP PHOTO/ MARK RALSTON / AFP / MARK RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND- Former American Idol winner, Jordin Sparks, will kick off tonight’s NBA Finals game 4 at the Q.

The Grammy nominated singer,songwriter & actress will perform the National Anthem ahead of tonight’s game against the Cavs and Warriors.

On Wednesday, Rascal Flatts performed the anthem for game 3.

Tip-off for tonight’s game is at 9 p.m.

For more on parking restrictions for tonight’s game click here.

