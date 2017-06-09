× Former American Idol winner, Jordin Sparks, to perform National Anthem at game 4 of the NBA finals

CLEVELAND- Former American Idol winner, Jordin Sparks, will kick off tonight’s NBA Finals game 4 at the Q.

The Grammy nominated singer,songwriter & actress will perform the National Anthem ahead of tonight’s game against the Cavs and Warriors.

On Wednesday, Rascal Flatts performed the anthem for game 3.

Tip-off for tonight’s game is at 9 p.m.

