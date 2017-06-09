× Cyclists urge drivers: You must give us the right-of-way

CLEVELAND- Drivers have to give a bicyclist 3 feet clearance. That’s the law.

That is the message reinforced today during a news conference in the wake of five cyclists hit by a car last weekend near St. Clair Avenue and East 108th Street.

Today, the group teamed up with ‘Bike Cleveland’ to reinforce the need for motorists to give cyclists the right-of-way.

The cyclists were members of the ‘All Out Riders Bicycle Club’ in Cleveland.

According to police, members of the group were riding their bikes in the westbound curb lane of St. Clair, when a 27-year-old man, driving a Chevrolet Impala, struck them, knocking them from their bikes onto the street.

An unknown female, who was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt behind the Impala, struck one of the victims who had been hit by the Impala and was lying in the roadway. The female driver then fled the scene, police say.

All five victims were taken to University Hospitals. Officials there say that two of them, a 42-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, are in stable condition.

The other three victims were treated and released.

