Cavaliers look to stop Warriors from making history

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves in a difficult predicament.

They’re down in the NBA Finals to the Warriors 3-0. A win Friday night in Game 4 would prevent Golden State from sweeping, keep them from celebrating a title at Quicken Loans Arena and stop them from making history. The Warriors are undefeated in the playoffs this season.

We all know Cleveland is capable of a comeback. In 2016, they became the first team to win the NBA Finals after being down 3-1.

The Cavs lost Game 3 Wednesday night, despite 39 points from LeBron James and 38 points from Kyrie Irving.

If necessary, Game 5 will be Monday in Oakland.

