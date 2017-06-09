34-story upscale apartment tower coming to Playhouse Square District

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An upscale, 34-story apartment tower will soon be a fixture in Playhouse Square.

According to a release from Playhouse Square, the building will be situated on a one-acre site at the corner of Euclid Avenue and East 17th Street, replacing a parking lot across from Conner Palace.

The 34-story tower will have 319 apartments, 550 parking spaces and 22,000 square feet total for residents.

Construction will begin by late this fall. It should be finished by early 2020.

Playhouse Square will retain ownership of the property and retain the services of a management company.

The actual design will include elements that match surrounding theaters. There will be overlapping planes forming a symbolic marquee, and a stage curtain design will be incorporated on the garage facade. The tower will be largely composed of floor-to-ceiling glass, painted aluminum panels and exposed cast-in-place concrete.

“I’m sure people will wonder why a not-for-profit performing arts organization is building a high-rise apartment building,” said Jim Ratner, Chairman of the Playhouse Square Board of Trustees, “but this makes perfect sense when you consider that key components of our mission are to create an exciting district and drive economic vitality in the region. This investment is an example of our long-term real estate strategy, which is to build a working endowment to help secure the future of our historic theaters, and the entertainment and educational programs people enjoy in them.”