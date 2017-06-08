× Woman receives citizen’s award in Cleveland for truly inspiring story

CLEVELAND–Honoring those who help make the City of Cleveland a better place to live.

Thursday night, several people– from police officers, to organizations to regular citizens– were honored.

Some of the awards handed out include the medal of honor, the medal of heroism, the distinguished service medal, the citizen award plaque and numerous special commendations.

Victoria Jackson received the citizen’s award. In August of 2016, she witnessed a deadly hit-and-run. The driver of a car hit and killed off-duty Cleveland police officer Shani Dizard, while she was riding her motorcycle; the driver of the car kept going.

So Jackson followed that car so she could provide a description of the driver and vehicle, along with the license plate.

Police say Jackson then went back to the scene of the accident, losing wages for the day, to help responding officers. She says she wanted to help in any way she could. Because of her help, police were able to make an arrest.

Jakson says she was very happy to receive the award. It’s an extra special day; it’s her birthday.

She says it also happens to be the birthday of Shani Dizard — a special connection between the two strangers.