‘What message are we sending?’ Fed up mom’s post about children’s end-of-year testing goes viral

NORTH CAROLINA — A North Carolina mother has had it with end-of-year testing — and a Facebook post about it is getting a lot of positive feedback.

ABC News reports that mom Adrian Wood posted her frustration on Facebook, and the post has since been shared thousands of times.

In her post, Wood said her third-grade son was so sick with worry about his end-of-year test that he ended up in the nurse’s office. He was worried that he wouldn’t pass the tests and wouldn’t go to fourth grade.

In her post, Wood noted: “My kids are bright and good students, and as much as their teachers and I downplay the importance, stress is evident and hurts my heart.”

She added: “What message are we sending to our children? How will they remember the days of elementary school? Will they remember the awesome teachers that nurtured them or will they only remember those tests? Tests that had little to do with amazing schools.”

