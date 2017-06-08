Weather Outlook: Sunny and cool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weekend is looking fantastic overall including sunshine in the midst of a big warm-up!

Technically, we could have a HEAT WAVE possibly from Monday into Wednesday of next week. Talking geographically specific to Cleveland/NE quadrant of the U.S., a heat wave is defined as 3+ consecutive days of 90°+ temperatures.

Pattern shift alert…We will start feeling summer-like warmth again! Temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees next week! Several pool days in forecast.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

How long will the heat last? We will need to watch the PNA (Pacific North American Pattern). This is a number that shows pressure patterns across the continent. If it trends positive, the warmth moves back west. If it trends negative, the heat stays east. Where will it go at the end of the month? Something to watch.



Try the Fox 8 Weather app! It’s free, and we can pinpoint your location, giving you an accurate, hourly forecast. Try it out, you’ll never use a different weather app again!