MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS- Crews are on the scene trying to repair a water main break that caused quite a scene along Bagley Road and Bartholemew in Middleburg Heights.

It happened around 10 a.m. when a construction crew hit the water main.

According to a FOX 8 viewer, the incident sent water shooting higher than the telephone poles.

The water department has turned off the water and is fixing the main.