VIDEO: Willoughby Fire Department comes to the rescue when baby deer falls down window well

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — The Willoughby Fire Department came to the rescue Thursday when a baby deer fell down a window well.

The Willoughby Police Department posted the rescue video on its Facebook page and thanked a woman named Jennie for making them aware of it:

Thank you Willoughby Fire Department for rescuing a baby deer at my work! Heard baby under my window calling for its momma who was looking down at it… went outside to find the baby down the window well! Momma and baby are reunited!

Firefighters used a ladder to get down the well and rescue the fawn. As soon as they let the animal go, it took off back to mom!

**Watch the rescue video, below**