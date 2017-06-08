Video helps send bouncer to prison for shooting outside Warehouse District bar: I-Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained the video that just helped send a bouncer to prison for a shooting outside a Cleveland warehouse district bar. And it’s the same club where a woman recently fell from a second-story balcony suffering critical injuries.

The scene, a bar called Spirits.

Thursday, bouncer Demetrius Delmore faced a judge for shooting and wounding a man after a scuffle outside the door to the club. It happened in January.

Police body camera video shows chaos after the shooting, and you can see one man revealing to police where he had been hit. Other security video shows a man hiding the gun inside the bar after the shooting.

Delmore told the court, "I was under extreme situation. I was being punched by a known street gang. I was being jumped by a known street gang.”

Judge Michael Shaughnessy sentenced Delmore to two years in prison. That’s in line with a plea deal made with Cuyahoga County prosecutors.

Meantime, Cleveland Police say they are still investigating the case of the woman who fell and ended up critically hurt. That happened on St. Patrick’s Day. State agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit cited the bar for serving the woman alcohol since she was under 21. Spirits also got written up for fire code violations after that incident, but the Cleveland Fire Department says those violations have been corrected.

The I TEAM went to see the manager. He referred us to an attorney. Attorney John H. Neal issued a statement saying, “The investigation into these incidents is ongoing. Consequently, it is irresponsible and, given the situation involving Ms. Keefe’s health, inappropriate to issue public statements that attempt to respond to rumors, hearsay, and information taken out of context. Once all the facts have come to light in a reliable fashion, Spirits Cleveland will be interested in responding substantively.”

We also checked with the state on the bar’s license, and the state Department of Commerce tells us there are no pending challenges to the license.