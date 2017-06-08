LIVE VIDEO: Trump vows to survive and thrive “siege”

WASHINGTON— President Donald Trump says he and his supporters “are under siege” but “will come out bigger and better and stronger than ever.”

President Trump’s lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, is schedueld to make a statement to the media following Former F-B-I Director James Comey’s testimony on Capitol Hill.

*********We will carry it live beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the video player above********

Trump spoke Thursday at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual conference at the same time as former FBI Director James Comey’s was testifying before Congress.

The president did not make specific reference to Comey, who says Trump tried to get him to pledge loyalty and drop an investigation into potential collusion with Russia by his campaign aides.

But in the first moments of Trump’s his speech he said “as you know, we’re under siege” and then vowed to survive and thrive.

A White House spokeswoman says she doesn’t know if President Donald Trump is taping his Oval Office conversations, but will “try to look under the couch.”

Trump tweeted last month that fired FBI Director James Comey better hope there are no “tapes” of their conversations. Comey, testifying on Capitol Hill Thursday, said he indeed hoped tapes existed and called on the president to release them if they do.

The White House has refused to answer what the president was referring to in his tweet. Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday that she had “no idea” about Oval Office taping.