Steal a game, steal a taco: Warriors beat the Cavs at home, so everyone gets free Taco Bell

CLEVELAND, Ohio — No Cavaliers fan was happy with Wednesday night’s loss to the Warriors.

But next week, they’ll be able to snag a free taco thanks to Taco Bell’s ‘Steal a Game, Steal a Taco’ promotion.

During last year’s NBA finals, the Warriors stole Game 4 in Cleveland, so fans got a free taco then. Because the team stole Game 3 Wednesday, the offer still stands.

On June 13, customers at restaurants across the country can get a free Doritos Locos Taco from 2 to 6 p.m.

The Golden State Warriors took a 3-0 in the NBA Finals by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 during Wednesday’s game. The teams will face off again in Cleveland on Friday.

Could there be more free tacos in our future?

The Warriors have stolen a road win in the #NBAFinals. Get your free #DoritosLocosTacos on 6/13 from 2-6 p.m. Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/FszYcpMGSY — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 8, 2017

