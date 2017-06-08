× Road closes after dump truck tips over, rests against utility pole in North Ridgeville

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — A dump truck went off the side of the road and was leaning against a utility pole in North Ridgeville Thursday morning.

No one was injured in the crash that happened on state Route 83 south of Mills Road, according to North Ridgeville police.

The full weight of the truck was against the utility pole.

State Route 83 was closed at West Shore Parkway for a short time as crews worked to get the semi out of the ditch.