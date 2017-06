CLEVELAND — Well, it wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but high-profile Cavs supporters came out in droves Wednesday night for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors made the series 3-0 with their 118-113.

Here’s a look at some of the stars who showed up to cheer on our hometown team:

Rascal Flatts

Urban Meyer

Mike “The Miz” and Ric Flair

Wrestling royalty Ric Flair and WWE's The Miz are ready for a Cavs win! #defendtheland 🏀🏆 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/xV0nDnLDlW — fox8news (@fox8news) June 7, 2017

