One killed, 3 injured after car strikes tree

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Strongsville Police responded to a one car crash Wednesday night that killed one person and sent three others to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at 22659 Albion Road.

Police said the vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree.

One person in the vehicle was killed. The identity of the victim was not released.

Three others were taken to nearby hospitals. Two went to Southwest General Hospital and one went to MetroHealth Medical Center. Their names and conditions were not available early Thursday.

The road was closed for several hours but had reopened early Thursday morning.

Strongsville Police said the crash remained under investigation.