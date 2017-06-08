Missing: Naya Brown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Naya Brown, 17, went missing Feb. 15 in Cleveland.

Naya is 5'9" tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black and gray hat, black varsity jacket and black and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5318.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**