Memorial continues to grow for 16-year-old girl killed in Strongsville crash

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A memorial in Strongsville continues to grow in honor of a 16-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash.

Kailee Mayher of Strongsville passed away in a one-car crash Wednesday night. There were a total of six teens in the car; three of the girls were hurt and taken to the hospital.

Members of the community gathered to hang ribbons in honor of Kailee and in support of the three other victims.

Police say it's too early to say what factors led to the crash.

The Strongsville community is leaning on one another to help deal with the tragic loss.

"One of the family members said she was a shining light, a brilliant, beautiful, intelligent girl. She wanted to be a doctor. She loved everyone. They really don’t have the words right now to say anything else," said Kristi Eiser, volunteer.

A vigil is planned for Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Strongsville Commons.