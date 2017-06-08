LeBron James: ‘Tomorrow’s another important opportunity for us’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- LeBron James says he will be mentally and physically ready for Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors.

The Cavaliers trail the Warriors in the series, 3-0, following the 118-113 loss Wednesday night. Game 4 is Friday at 9 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena.

James told reporters on Thursday that he's focused on taking care of his body and he'll be ready to go.

"My mindset is to try to get every game. And tomorrow's another important opportunity for us and for myself, obviously to continue the series, you know. It's a long season and you'd hate for it to end this way," LeBron said.

The Game 3 loss was the closest game of the series. James had 39 points while Kyrie Irving had 38, but a last-minute run by Golden State secured their win.

"I feel if we come out with the same energy, same effort, physicality, as we did in Game 3, we give ourselves a good chance to win. Now does it result in a win? We'll see," James said.

If the Warriors sweep the Cavs, they'll make history for their undefeated playoff run. With dominating players like Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Draymond Green, Golden State will likely be a top team for seasons to come. LeBron said he feels it's part of his calling to go against teams building a dynasty.

"I definitely want to compete. I want to compete for championships every year," James said. He said it's not up to him to decide if it's fair that a team has so many All-Stars, adding it's great for the league.

"If I become an owner, I'm going to try to sign everybody," LeBron said with a smile before ending the news conference.

