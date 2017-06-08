J.R. Smith stays confident: ‘Cavs in 7’

CLEVELAND– J.R. Smith still has a lot of confidence in the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Last season, the Cavs made history by becoming the first team to come back from a 3-1 deficit to win the NBA Finals. Smith appears to think Cleveland can win another title in historic form.

Wednesday night, after the Cavaliers lost Game 3 to the Warriors, Smith posted a simple tweet: “Cavs in 7.”

The post was up for less than 20 minutes. It was quickly deleted.

Golden State leads the best-of-seven series, 3-0. Game 4 is Friday at 9 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena.

