Grave of Ohio boy exhumed to look for signs of bullying

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- An 8-year-old Cincinnati boy took his own life more than four months ago.

But now the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office has reopened the case of Gabe Taye's death, WLWT reported.

On Wednesday, investigators exhumed the boy's grave to remove a tablet that was buried with him.

The family's attorney said the parents agreed to the exhumation hoping that a forensic examination of the tablet will shed light on what happened.

According to WLWT, the boy was buried with the electronic device because "his mother wanted to make sure he had something to play with in heaven."

The coroner told WLWT the tablet was removed and the boy's body was not disturbed. The grave has since been restored.

Taye was a 3rd grader at Carson Elementary School in Cincinnati when he commited suicide.

There were reports of bullying in the month's prior to the boy's death.

A video recorded just two days before the boy's death, and released by the school district last month, shows Taye on the floor of the boy's bathroom for more than five minutes.

A Cincinnati Police officer said it appears another student knocked him out, but the district said the boy told a school nurse he fainted.

The superintendent at the time of the boy's death, who is now retired, said she believes there is no connection established betwene the alleged assault and Taye's suicide.

