Fox Recipe Box: BBQ Potato Salad

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Adding barbecue sauce to any recipe definitely adds a 'burst' of flavor, but when you add it to potato salad along with bacon and gouda cheese, the recipe takes on a whole new dimension.
Chef Paul Ondo from Giant Eagle Market District Strongsville showed Fox 8's Kristi Capel how the addition of this one ingredient can make such a difference in the recipe.
BBQ Bacon and Smoked Gouda Potato Salad
Makes: 4Lbs Prep Time: 15 Min. Cook Time: 25 Min.
Ingredients:
3 lbs Red Potatoes, medium diced
2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
8 slices Center Cut Bacon, cooked
¼ cup Red Onion, small diced
4 Green Onions, sliced thin
¾ cup Smoked Gouda, finely shredded
1/3 cup Mayo
1/3 cup Market District Memphis Style BBQ Sauce
1 Tablespoon Montreal Steak Seasoning
1 ½ Tablespoons Apple Cider Vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
1: Begin by placing the cut potatoes and olive oil in a bowl. Toss potatoes until thoroughly coated with olive oil and a small amount of salt and pepper, then place on a baking sheet sprayed with non-stick spray. Roast in a 400º degree oven for 20-25 minutes, they will become lightly browned and tender.
2: Once potatoes are cooked, cool immediately. In a clean mixing bowl and add remaining ingredients. Allow to cool in a refrigerator, once the dressing is cold mix with the potatoes. Adjust seasoning with salt, pepper, and more steak seasoning if desired.