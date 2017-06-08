Live Video: Fired FBI Chief James Comey begins testimony at Senate hearing

Fox Recipe Box: BBQ Potato Salad

Posted 11:15 am, June 8, 2017, by , Updated at 10:15AM, June 8, 2017

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Adding barbecue sauce to any recipe definitely adds a 'burst' of flavor, but when you add it to potato salad along with bacon and gouda cheese, the recipe takes on a whole new dimension.

Chef Paul Ondo from Giant Eagle Market District Strongsville showed Fox 8's Kristi Capel how the addition of this one ingredient can make such a difference in the recipe.

Click here to learn more about Giant Eagle Market District.

BBQ Bacon and Smoked Gouda Potato Salad

Makes: 4Lbs Prep Time: 15 Min.  Cook Time: 25 Min.

Ingredients:

3 lbs Red Potatoes, medium diced
2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
8 slices Center Cut Bacon, cooked
¼ cup Red Onion, small diced
4 Green Onions, sliced thin
¾ cup Smoked Gouda, finely shredded
1/3 cup Mayo
1/3 cup Market District Memphis Style BBQ Sauce
1 Tablespoon Montreal Steak Seasoning
1 ½ Tablespoons Apple Cider Vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1:  Begin by placing the cut potatoes and olive oil in a bowl. Toss potatoes until thoroughly coated with olive oil and a small amount of salt and pepper, then place on a baking sheet sprayed with non-stick spray. Roast in a 400º degree oven for 20-25 minutes, they will become lightly browned and tender.

2: Once potatoes are cooked, cool immediately.   In a clean mixing bowl and add remaining ingredients. Allow to cool in a refrigerator, once the dressing is cold mix with the potatoes.  Adjust seasoning with salt, pepper, and more steak seasoning if desired.