Few showers possible Friday; Fantastic weekend ahead

The sun is back and we’re warming up a touch! Highs expected to top the low 70’s. While we still cannot rule out a passing instability shower through this afternoon, the risk will only be in our extreme southeast communities. Tonight will be rather quiet and on the cool-side with overnight lows dropping into the low 50’s.

Friday features sunshine at first then some clouds mixing in through the afternoon. There will be a few showers around through the afternoon and evening of the hit and miss variety. We continue our warming trend with highs topping out in the upper 70’s!

This weekend is looking fantastic overall including sunshine in the midst of a big warm-up! Technically, we could have a HEAT WAVE possibly from Monday into Wednesday of next week! Talking geographically specific to Cleveland, a heat wave is defined as 3+ consecutive days of 90°+ temperatures.

Check out our latest 8-Day Forecast: