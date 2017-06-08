Elderly woman who threatened violence over eviction peacefully leaves home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHTABULA – A 93-year-old woman threatened a violent stand-off with deputies as she tried to save her home from foreclosure in April.

But now, there has been a surprisingly peaceful resolution, thanks to help from Ashtabula County Sheriff Bill Johnson.

The sheriff was at the home of Tom Foster and his elderly mother, Mary, Thursday morning as the two were being evicted from their Ashtabula house.

“We have a job to do, but if I can help, I will,” Johnson told FOX 8.

In 2013, the mortgage company started foreclosure proceedings against the two. In March, they were handed an eviction notice and told they have to leave by the end of the April.

“The sheriff was able to get us a little more time,” Mary Foster said.

Tom Foster had said the pair would live in tents, but earlier this week he was able to trade construction material for an RV.

The two will live in the RV on other land they own in Ashtabula.