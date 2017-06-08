× Check your fridge: Chicken salad products recalled

SCHWENKSVILLE, Pa. — Check your fridge. Aldon Food Corp. is recalling thousands of pounds of chicken salad products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The chicken salad products were produced from January 1, 2017 through May 31, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

5-lb. plastic tub packages containing of “BLOCK & BARREL IMPERIAL” White Meat Chicken Salad with a use-by date from May 22, 2017 through June 27, 2017.

5-lb. plastic tub packages containing of “MARKET SOURCE” White Meat Chicken Salad with a use-by date from May 22, 2017 through June 27, 2017.

5-lb. plastic tub packages containing of “DON’S SALADS” White Meat Chicken Salad with a use-by date from May 22 2017 through June 27, 2017.

5-lb. plastic tub packages containing of “HYMIE’S” White Meat Chicken Salad with a use-by date from May 22, 2017 through June 20, 2017.

5-lb. plastic tub packages containing of “DON’S SALADS” Chicken Waldorf Salad Made with White Meat Chicken with a use-by date from May 22, 2017 through June 20, 2017.

The products subject to recall have the number “P-8429” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA says the products were shipped to distributors in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

There have been no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick from this, but you’re advised to call your doctor if you’re concerned about an injury or illness.

If you have one of the products, throw it away or return it to where you bought it.

Anyone with a question about the recall can call (888) 321-3667.

