$500 reward offered to find missing pet turtle in Sebring

SEBRING- A $500 reward is being offered to find a Sebring woman’s beloved pet turtle.

Kathie Heisinger said Otis, her 30-year-old tortoise, has been missing for over a week.

Otis, who stays in an attached garage near Kathie’s home on Indiana Avenue, slipped out a back sliding door that had been left ajar.

Otis was last seen about a block away during a festival at the Sebring Fire Station. Kathie estimates it took him 4 days to get from the garage to the festival.

To help people locate Otis, Kathie said he is not a snapping turtle and his tale isn’t visible.

Kathie has had Otis for over 25 years and is asking any one who sees him to please contact 330-428-3844.​