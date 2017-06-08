17-year-old Richland County boy killed in car crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy was killed in a car crash that happened in Richland County at just after 3 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the teen, identified as Dylan Patton of Shiloh, didn’t stop at a stop sign at State Route 61.

His pick-up truck was struck by an SUV. The SUV went off the road into a field; the pick-up truck flipped over and landed in a ditch.

Patton passed away at the scene. A 16-year-old passenger in his car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people in the SUV were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway patrol says alcohol is not a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation.

Tragically, three other teenagers were killed in car crashes this week.

Most recently, Strongsville student Kailee Mayher, 16, died Wednesday night when the car she was in went off the road and hit a tree. There were a total of six teens in the car; three of the girls were hurt and taken to the hospital.

On Tuesday, two teens from Chardon were involved in a crash after troopers said they went through a stop sign and were hit by a commercial truck. Dominic Ricci, 18, died moments after the crash on Tuesday. Jackson Condon, 17,passed away Wednesday.