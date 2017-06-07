Young boy shows off his patriotic pride before visiting friend

UTAH- What a proud mom moment! A woman in Utah witnessed her son saying the Pledge of Allegiance when no one was looking.

Jami Warner told FOX News, her 7-year-old son was captured on a neighbor’s security footage pledging his allegiance to the American flag, outside of school and a sporting event, where it’s common practice.

In the video posted to Instagram, Wyatt is seen riding a small motorbike up to his neighbor’s home. Before getting off the bike, he stopped the bike, put his hand over his heart and recited the pledge.

His mom said, “He doesn’t pledge allegiance, that I am aware of, other than at school … or at an event. “I can’t remember a time when he did this on his own. Sometimes we are only looking at them when we notice they are doing something wrong and we need to correct it,” Jami said. “I wish I could see what my other two do when I am not looking.”

