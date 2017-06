WILLOWICK, Ohio — Police are asking for help finding a missing Willowick teen.

According to police, Karis Batalion, 14, was last seen by her family at around 2:30 p.m. June 5.

Batalion is known to frequent the Eastlake and Painesville areas.

She is 5’3″ tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 440-585-1234.