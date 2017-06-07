VIDEO: Men accused of robbing pizza shops lead police on chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EASTLAKE, Ohio -- A pair of armed robberies leads to a high speed chase caught on newly-released police dash cameras.

Eastlake police say two men robbed a Papa John's Pizza in Willoughby at gunpoint. Minutes later, police say the men committed a second armed robbery at Papa Joe's Sub Shop in Eastlake at 10 p.m. Tuesday. A third man involved in the aggravated robberies was waiting in a stolen car, according to police.

The video shows the aftermath of the aggravated robbery as Willowick police join in the chase of the men, who police are not identifying until an arraignment Thursday.

The video shows Willowick police ramming the stolen Honda Accord from Cleveland before it spins out of control while approaching the I-90 Westbound split at State Route 2.

Eastlake police say all three men dashed out of the car as it came to a stop. One man was caught immediately; another was located with the help of a police K-9. A third man escaped capture.

Both police departments are not releasing further details. Fox 8 reached out to both restaurants who declined to comment.