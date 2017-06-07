× Two local Kmart and Sears stores to close by September

ELYRIA- Sears is announcing they are closing two local Kmart and Sears stores by September.

The Kmart store on Portage Road in Wooster and the Sears store at Midway Mall in Elyria will be closing their doors for good.

The stores will begin their liquidation sales on June 15 (Kmart) and June 16 (Sears). A spokesperson for Sears said in a statement, “We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced…. The number of associates working at those locations is not publicly available. Those associates that are eligible will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores.”

