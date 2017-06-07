Second of two Chardon friends passes away from car crash injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARDON, Ohio - A second Chardon teenager involved in a tragic crash just days after graduation has died. 17-year old Jackson Condon passed away just before 4:00 p..m. Wednesday according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. His passenger, 18-year old Dominic Ricci died moments after the crash on Tuesday.

"You want to see young people grow up and be prosperous, it's a shame, it tears me up," said Chardon resident Jim Davis.

Around 12:25 Tuesday afternoon, less than two weeks after graduation, the teens were involved in a serious crash at Route 44 and Hosford Road in Chardon Township.

State troopers say they went through a stop sign and were struck by a commercial truck.

"Jackson was a really special kid and it really made me really sad to hear that he was gone," said Sandy Ward.

Ward knew Jackson Condon. She is among many Chardon residents to pause and pay tribute to both teens at a makeshift memorial on Chardon Square. She says she always saw Jackson with a smile on his face.

"My kids are kind of like him, I see my kids in Jackson, we're a community where everyone knows everyone and we feel lucky to know each other and we feel happy to see each other in town," said Ward.

"They were just guys with excellent personalities that you could just really go to and talk to, like they would always be there if you ever needed anything...if you needed help, you could just call up Dom and he would be there, if you needed advice, you could just call up Jackson and he would be there," said recent graduate Dan Ciolek.

The Chardon community returned the love Tuesday night. Hundreds turned out for a vigil at the Gazebo in the Square to now honor two lives with so much promise, yet taken too soon.

"I just feel lucky to know all the people who are feeling the pain today because it's just a community of good people," said Ward.

"They're just people who were always there, always in the community, always around you and always just supporting," said Ciolek.

