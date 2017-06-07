Rascal Flatts to perform ‘National Anthem’ at tonight’s NBA Finals Game 3

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Rascal Flatts will perform the “National Anthem” at tonight’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals game.

The Cavaliers made the announcement Wednesday morning.

From Columbus to Cleveland to help us #DefendTheLand – tonight’s #NBAFinals National Anthem will be performed by @rascalflatts! pic.twitter.com/sAMuDLZhKC — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 7, 2017

Rascal Flatts also performed before Game 3 of the finals back in 2015. They were joined by Usher.

In 2016, singer Jessica Ruiz asked the crowd in Quicken Loans Arena to all sing the “National Anthem” together.

The defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers are back home and ready to take on the Golden State Warriors.

The Cavs are facing virtually a win-or-else scenario tonight at Quicken Loans Arena when they try to get back into an NBA championship series they now trail 2-0 to the Golden State Warriors.

For your Game 3 guide, click here.