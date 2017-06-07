Police chase ends in crash that injures 5

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A police chase ended in a crash that left five people injured.

According to Cleveland Police, the chase began in Garfield Heights around midnight. It ended at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of E. 131st St. and Edgewood Ave. in Cleveland.

Two vehicles collided with each other. Cleveland Police would not say which vehicle was involved in the chase or how many people were in each vehicle. They referred all additional information to Garfield Heights Police who did not release the information early Wednesday.

Cleveland EMS did confirm that five people were injured in the crash. The severity of those injuries was not known.

5 injured when Garfield HTS chase ends in crash E131st/Edgewood in CLE. Not sure which car was being chased. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/ZquHeUXZXO — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) June 7, 2017

