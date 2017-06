PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — Parma Heights police are looking for the suspect who used rocks to break in and steal from at least two businesses last month.

At around 1 a.m. May 18, the suspect entered Classic Studio, 6412 Pearl Road. He made off with a cash register.

Earlier in the night, he broke into Spa and Nails, 6488 York Road. The suspect made off with cash, but it’s not clear how much.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity should call police.