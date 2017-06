​

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Golden State has a 2-0 lead over Cleveland going into tonight’s Game 3 of the NBA finals, just as they did last year.

The Cavaliers are looking to turn things around against the Warriors just as they did last year, coming home after losing the first two and winning by a rout in Game 3 before going on to win the finals in seven games.

